Pinterest (PINS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $34.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's stock has climbed by 6.62% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pinterest in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 17.24% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $973.08 million, reflecting a 13.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $4.15 billion, which would represent changes of +42.64% and +13.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pinterest. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.39% upward. Right now, Pinterest possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.06.

It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.