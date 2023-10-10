Pinterest (PINS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $28.60, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.58%.

Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company witnessed a gain of 1.18% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $741.21 million, up 8.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.84% and +8.26%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% higher within the past month. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.76, so one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PINS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

