Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Pinterest Inc. PINS reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarter Details

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss of 10 cents per share against a net income of $94 million or 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Despite top-line growth, the significant decline in GAAP earnings was largely attributable to higher operating expenses.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $76.5 million or 11 cents per share compared with $190.5 million or 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents.



Revenues in third-quarter 2022 rose 8.2% year over year to $684.6 million and beat the consensus estimate of $665 million. The top-line growth was driven by a solid performance from the United States and Canada, with revenues increasing 9% year over year to $575 million, and the Rest of the World (up 36% to $24 million), partially offset by lower revenues from Europe (down 4% to $86 million).

User Base

Monthly active users (MAUs) remained relatively flat at 445 million globally as the unwinding of pandemic restrictions led to lower customer engagements on desktop and web as users spent more time outside. In addition, lower search traffic triggered by an algorithm change by Google in November and higher competition from other video-centric consumer apps led to lower customer engagement. However, the mobile app MAU offset the decline for an overall flat trajectory. While the United States and Canada's MAUs decreased 2% to 95 million, Europe and the Rest of the World's MAUs were up 1% each from the year-ago quarter to 120 million and 230 million.



The global average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 11% from a year ago to $1.56, buoyed by solid advertising demand. While ARPU in the United States and Canada increased 15% to $6.13, the Rest of the World’s ARPU surged 38% to 11 cents.

Operating Details

Pinterest’s third-quarter operating costs increased 41% year over year to $753.9 million due to higher brand marketing campaigns and a headcount increase. In the reported quarter, research and development expenses soared 37% to $254.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses surged 47.3% to $229.9 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $77.3 million in third-quarter 2022, down from $201.5 million. The company has made key hires to augment the organization that it believes will drive growth in the long term. It also caught up with some original plans for creator-led marketing.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, Pinterest had cash and cash equivalents of $1,671.3 million, with $183.2 million of operating lease liabilities. The company generated $410.9 million of cash from operations in the first nine months of 2022 compared with $541.1 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

Pinterest expects fourth-quarter revenues to grow in mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to rise in low double digits percent sequentially. For 2022, non-GAAP operating expenses are likely to increase 35% year over year due to inflation and supply chain issues faced by many advertising partners.

