Pinterest (PINS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Pinterest (PINS) ended the recent trading session at $37.79, demonstrating a +1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen an increase of 5.71% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pinterest in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.51, signifying a 75.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $988.62 million, indicating a 12.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pinterest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.71% upward. At present, Pinterest boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Pinterest is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.92, so one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that PINS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

