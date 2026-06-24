Pinterest (PINS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $19.86, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.43%.

Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company witnessed a gain of 1.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.15%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pinterest in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 15.34% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.38% and +15.03%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.23% lower. Pinterest presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.83, so one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PINS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.