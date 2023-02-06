US Markets
Pinterest misses quarterly revenue estimates on lower ad spends

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 06, 2023 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc PINS.N missed quarterly revenue estimates on Monday as user growth slowed on the image-sharing platform and businesses cut advertising spending in a turbulent economy.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company fell about 15% in trading after the bell.

Advertisers have slashed their marketing budgets over the past few months as high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes from global central banks have put a dampener on economic outlook.

The company's global monthly active users (MAUs) grew 4% to 450 million, below estimates of 452.3 million.

The company's revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 grew 4% to $877 million. Analysts on average had expected $886.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.

