Pinterest misses quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc PINS.N missed quarterly revenue estimates on Monday as user growth slowed on the image-sharing platform and businesses cut advertising spending in a turbulent economy.

The company's revenue grew 4% to $877 million. Analysts on average had expected $886.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

