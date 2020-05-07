Pinterest Maxed Out Sales and User Growth -- Investors Sold It Anyway

One month ago, rising tech star Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) provided investors with a preview of its first-quarter earnings: "Pinterest preliminarily expects revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 in the range of $269 million to $272 million." Global monthly active users (MAUs) was expected to fall in the range of 365 million to 367 million.

Investors cheered the news, bidding up Pinterest 12% initially, then continuing to bid up the shares over the days and weeks to come. But after a month of such gains, Pinterest finally announced its official numbers on May 5: The company maxed out its projected sales range ($272 million in revenue) and maxed out its user base as well (367 million).

And investors sold the stock anyway.

Image source: Getty Images.

The day after the release, Pinterest stock sank 15%. Why? Perhaps it was because of what Pinterest did not say in its preview of earnings but did reveal in the actual announcement.

Despite growing MAUs 26% and sales 35% year over year in the first quarter, and despite reporting "record levels of engagement globally (in impressions, searches, saves, board creation and visitation)," Pinterest still failed to earn a penny's worth of profit in the quarter -- instead more than tripling its GAAP losses to $141.2 million.

If that was investors' reason for selling, though, it may be a mistake. Pinterest's GAAP result was weak, true. But the company grew operating cash flow 73% and despite roughly doubling capital expenditures generated positive free cash flow of over $50 million. This 71% increase in cash flow for the quarter was nearly enough to erase the preceding three quarters of cash burn.

Pinterest may not be a money-printing monster stock yet, but it's on the right track to getting there.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.