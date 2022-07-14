Markets
PINS

Pinterest Jumps 18% On Reports That Elliott Has 9% Stake

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) jumped 18% in extended session on Thursday on reports that activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has taken a 9% stake in the compan.

According to WSJ, Elliott has built a stake of over 9% in Pinterest in recent months. The report also said that the investor is in talks with the social media company, however, it could not be determined what the discussions between the parties were about.

Elliott has told the company that it is its biggest investor, the report said.

PINS closed Thursday's trading at $17.56, down $0.85 or 4.62%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $3.23 or 18.39% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PINS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular