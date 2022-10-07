Pinterest Is Losing Users. Can a New CEO Turn Things Around?

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are not just down sharply from their highs, but at recent prices, they actually trade for very close to their debut price from the company's 2019 IPO. Revenue is up 259% since then, but worries over declining active users of its platform has investors worried its best days are over. Are investors too pessimistic, or are they right? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall discuss how new Pinterest CEO Bill Ready aims to get the company back on track.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Pinterest. Jeff Santoro has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

