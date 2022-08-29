Pinterest, Inc.'s (NYSE:PINS) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 70.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Pinterest as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:PINS Price Based on Past Earnings August 29th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Pinterest will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For Pinterest?

Pinterest's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 30% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 2.5% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.8% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Pinterest is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Pinterest's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Pinterest, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Pinterest, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

