Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) closed at $71.70, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $641.95 million, up 60.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PINS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 171.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 83.77, so we one might conclude that PINS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

