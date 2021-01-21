Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) closed at $73.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $644.09 million, up 61.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PINS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 145.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 84.51.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

