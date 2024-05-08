Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Pinterest (PINS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $42.09 in the previous session. Pinterest has gained 13.1% since the start of the year compared to the 12.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 12.2% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 30, 2024, Pinterest reported EPS of $0.2 versus consensus estimate of $0.14 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.72%.

For the current fiscal year, Pinterest is expected to post earnings of $1.43 per share on $3.66 billion in revenues. This represents a 31.19% change in EPS on a 19.8% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.74 per share on $4.28 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21.75% and 16.95%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Pinterest may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Pinterest has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 29.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 30.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 255.6X versus its peer group's average of 22.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Pinterest meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Pinterest shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does PINS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PINS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE). AEYE has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Audioeye, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 33.33%, and for the current fiscal year, AEYE is expected to post earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $34.49 million.

Shares of Audioeye, Inc. have gained 58.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 45.45X and a P/CF of 635.12X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PINS and AEYE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

