Pinterest Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Pinterest Inc. (PINS) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $92.11 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $30.56 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pinterest Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $262.93 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $1.049 billion from $898.37 million last year.

Pinterest Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,313 - $1,338 Mln

