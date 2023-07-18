Pinterest Gains

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) are climbing more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade. There have been no company-centric news today that could drive the stock up. Credit Suisse maintained a neutral recommendation with a price target of a 0.66 percent increase. The shares have been on an uptrend since the first week of May and are currently at a year-to-date high.

Currently, shares are at $30.16, up 3.45 percent from the previous close of $29.15 on a volume of 5,761,950.

