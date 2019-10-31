US Markets

Pinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Pinterest Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 20% in extended trading.

Total revenue rose about 47% to $279.7 million, but was below analysts' average estimate of $280.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

