Pinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc PINS.N on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 20% in extended trading.

Total revenue rose about 47% to $279.7 million, but was below analysts' average estimate of $280.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

