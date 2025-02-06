PINTEREST Earnings Results: $PINS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PINTEREST ($PINS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, missing estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,154,130,000, missing estimates of $1,161,376,590 by $-7,246,590.

PINTEREST Insider Trading Activity

PINTEREST insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,280 shares for an estimated $990,867

WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,629 shares for an estimated $737,071 .

. SABRINA ELLIS (Chief Product Officer) sold 22,337 shares for an estimated $697,807

ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,690 shares for an estimated $240,120 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $177,169.

PINTEREST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of PINTEREST stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

