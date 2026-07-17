Pinterest Director Benjamin Silbermann Sells $2.1 Million Stock

Key Points

93,750 shares were sold for ~$2.1 million at a weighted average price of $22.64 per share.

The transaction reduced the total direct and indirect equity position by 87%.

The sale was executed indirectly by SFTC, LLC, an entity owned by the Silbermann 2012 Irrevocable Trust.

The liquidation was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on February 27, 2026, which manages equity diversification.

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Benjamin Silbermann, a Director at Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) who was also its co-founder and former CEO, sold shares of Class A Common Stock on July 14, 2026 and July 15, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.1 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 93,750 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 13,996 Post-transaction value $331,425.28

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($22.64); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($23.68).

Key questions

What structural mechanism facilitated this transaction?

The sale followed the conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class A Common Stock. Under the company's certificate of incorporation, Class B shares are convertible at any time and automatically convert upon transfer, as was the case with this disposition executed by the Silbermann 2012 Irrevocable Trust.

The sale followed the conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class A Common Stock. Under the company's certificate of incorporation, Class B shares are convertible at any time and automatically convert upon transfer, as was the case with this disposition executed by the Silbermann 2012 Irrevocable Trust. How does this sale align with the director's total equity exposure?

While this transaction liquidated the reported indirect position of Class A shares, Silbermann maintains a significant interest in the company through 13,996 directly held shares and approximately 1.2 million direct and 79.0 million indirect derivative securities, including options and RSUs.

While this transaction liquidated the reported indirect position of Class A shares, Silbermann maintains a significant interest in the company through 13,996 directly held shares and approximately 1.2 million direct and 79.0 million indirect derivative securities, including options and RSUs. What was the market context at the time of the sale?

The stock was priced at $22.61 as of the July 14, 2026 market close, amidst a period where shares have seen a one-year return of -35% as of the transaction date. The use of a Rule 10b5-1 plan indicates the trade was scheduled months in advance to provide liquidity regardless of short-term price fluctuations.

The stock was priced at $22.61 as of the July 14, 2026 market close, amidst a period where shares have seen a one-year return of -35% as of the transaction date. The use of a Rule 10b5-1 plan indicates the trade was scheduled months in advance to provide liquidity regardless of short-term price fluctuations. Does the firm maintain a substantial workforce or market presence?

As of the latest data, San Francisco-based Pinterest operates in the communication services sector with 5,265 full-time employees and a market capitalization of $15.7 billion. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.4 billion and net income of $334.3 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $22.61 Market Capitalization $13.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $334.3 million

Company Snapshot

Pinterest operates a visual discovery platform that generates revenue primarily through advertising, allowing brands and merchants to reach users through sponsored content, product recommendations, and targeted promotional campaigns.

The company's business model centers on leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver personalized visual content recommendations, creating a high-engagement platform that attracts advertisers seeking access to users across diverse lifestyle categories including home decor, fashion, food, and DIY projects.

Pinterest's primary customers consist of individual users seeking inspiration and discovery across lifestyle and consumer categories, as well as advertisers and merchants targeting these engaged audiences through the platform's advertising and commerce solutions.

Pinterest operates as a global visual discovery platform with a user base spanning multiple continents, generating $4.4 billion in TTM revenue with a net profit margin of 7.59%. The company differentiates itself through proprietary visual search and machine learning capabilities that enable highly personalized content recommendations, positioning it as a distinct player in the social media and digital advertising landscape. With 5,265 employees and a market capitalization of $15.7 billion, Pinterest continues to expand its commerce and advertising offerings while maintaining its core mission of connecting users with inspiration across lifestyle domains.

What this transaction means for investors

Although companies do not typically reveal why an insider sells stock, insider trading rules appear to explain this move. As previously mentioned, Silbermann sold his shares under Rule 10b5-1, meaning it was a planned sale, most likely to provide liquidity.

Nonetheless, the size of the sale indicates Silbermann had other reasons to sell. He sold 87% of his shares, which could point to a lack of confidence in the stock.

Moreover, a pullback in advertising driven by advertisers in business heavily affected by tariffs has also weighed on Pinterest stock. That caused the stock’s value to fall by just over 35% over the last year.

Admittedly, he holds 1.2 million direct and 79 million indirect derivative securities in the communication stock, so much of his wealth continues to depend on the performance of Pinterest.

Moreover, revenue grew by 18% yearly in the first quarter of 2026 and by 16% in 2025. Also, even with the 47 P/E ratio, the prospects for improved profit numbers take its forward earnings multiple to 12.

However, between the size of Silbermann’s share sale and the struggles Pinterest has faced to stay competitive, investors may understandably feel hesitant to make any aggressive moves into this stock.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.