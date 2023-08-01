Pinterest delivers revenue beat on digital ad market rebound

Adds user growth numbers, quarterly adjusted profit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Image-sharing platform Pinterest PINS.N beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as monthly active users surged and digital advertising rebounded from a downturn triggered by an uncertain economy.

Tech giants Meta Platforms META.O and Alphabet's GOOGL.O quarterly results had also signaled a nascent recovery in ad spending by businesses, driven by signs of cooling inflation and improving consumer confidence.

Pinterest's revenue for the quarter ended June 30 grew 6% to $708 million, compared with market estimates of $696.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Global monthly active users (MAUs) on the platform rose 8% to 465 million from a year ago, above estimates of 462.8 million.

Pinterest earned a quarterly adjusted profit of 21 cents per share, compared with 11 cents a year ago.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

