Pinterest Co-Founder Sells $2.1 Million in Stock With Shares Down 37%

Key Points

A Pinterest director reported selling 93,750 shares at a weighted average price of $22.43 per share for a total value of $2.1 million.

The shares were sold indirectly through SFTC, LLC, an entity owned by The Silbermann 2012 Irrevocable Trust, following the conversion of Class B shares.

The activity was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on February 27, 2026, and reflects a routine portfolio management cadence.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest ›

Benjamin Silbermann, a director at Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), reported a sale of 93,750 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.1 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 93,750 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 13,996 Post-transaction value $315,329.88

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($22.43); post-transaction value based on July 08, 2026 market close ($22.53).

Key questions

What was the structural context of this disposition?

The transaction involved the conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class A Common Stock, which is the standard procedure for Pinterest insiders to facilitate liquidity through market sales.

The transaction involved the conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class A Common Stock, which is the standard procedure for Pinterest insiders to facilitate liquidity through market sales. How does this sale impact Benjamin Silbermann's remaining equity position?

While this transaction liquidated 87% of the common stock holdings reported in this filing, Benjamin Silbermann maintains a significant economic interest in the company through approximately 1.2 million direct derivative securities and 35.2 million indirect derivative securities.

While this transaction liquidated 87% of the common stock holdings reported in this filing, Benjamin Silbermann maintains a significant economic interest in the company through approximately 1.2 million direct derivative securities and 35.2 million indirect derivative securities. What is the company's current valuation context?

As of the July 8, 2026 market close, Pinterest had a market capitalization of $15.1 billion, with the stock delivering a one-year total return of -37% as of the transaction date.

As of the July 8, 2026 market close, Pinterest had a market capitalization of $15.1 billion, with the stock delivering a one-year total return of -37% as of the transaction date. Who are the indirect beneficial owners involved?

The shares were sold by SFTC, LLC, with the insider disclaiming beneficial ownership except to the extent of his pecuniary interest through certain immediate family members' interests in The Silbermann 2012 Irrevocable Trust.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $22.54 Market Capitalization $15.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $334.3 million

Company Snapshot

Pinterest operates a visual discovery platform that generates revenue primarily through advertising services, enabling brands and merchants to reach users through sponsored content, product Pins, and targeted advertising campaigns across its global user base.

The company's business model centers on monetizing user engagement through performance-based advertising, where advertisers pay for impressions, clicks, and conversions, while also generating revenue from commerce partnerships and affiliate relationships.

Pinterest's primary customers are advertisers and e-commerce businesses seeking to reach engaged consumers interested in lifestyle, home decor, fashion, food, and DIY content, with a user base skewing toward affluent, digitally-native demographics.

Pinterest operates as a leading visual discovery platform with a global reach, leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms to deliver personalized content recommendations across diverse categories including home design, fashion, culinary, and DIY projects. The company has established a defensible competitive position through its proprietary visual search technology, engaged user community, and established advertiser relationships. With 4,778 employees and a market capitalization of $15.1 billion, Pinterest continues to scale its advertising platform while expanding commerce integration capabilities to drive monetization across its user base.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like pocket change from a co-founder whose real position barely moved. The roughly $2.1 million in stock Silbermann unloaded amounts to about a quarter of a percent of his total economic exposure, since he still holds derivative securities covering roughly 36.4 million shares, mostly Class B stock. Selling a sliver into a stock that's down 37% in a year isn't a vote of no confidence so much as routine trust-level liquidity. If the co-founder wanted out, it wouldn't look like this.



The frustrating part for shareholders might be that the business keeps performing while the stock doesn't. Revenue crossed $1 billion in the first quarter, up 18%, monthly active users hit a record 631 million, and the company completed roughly $2 billion in buybacks. CEO Bill Ready said, "Pinterest is where online discovery leads to real-world action, and we’re seeing continued momentum," though soft spending from large retail advertisers has hindered the growth story.



For long-term investors, that disconnect is the real story here. A platform posting 10 straight quarters of double-digit user growth while sitting at a $15.1 billion market cap is either a value setup or a monetization problem, and the next few quarters of ARPU trends might tell you which.

Should you buy stock in Pinterest right now?

Before you buy stock in Pinterest, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pinterest wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.