Pinterest, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

Top 5 Upgrades:

( to Buy from Hold with a price target of $111, up from $83. Fortinet reported better-than-expected Q3 results and provided upbeat Q4 guidance and long-term outlook. R.F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group ( LCID to Buy from Hold with a $4 price target following the Q3 report. The firm cites the company’s cost improvement, continued volume growth, and balance sheet strength for the upgrade.

Top 5 Downgrades:

( to Underperform from Market Perform with a price target of $76, down from $138. With the significant amount of leverage Celanese took on to make the M&M acquisition, compounded by the addition of capacity in its end markets and a weaker than expected macro environment, the company’s risk/reward profile for the equity holders “now skews reasonably negative,” the firm tells investors in a research note. UBS also downgraded Celanese to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $97, down from $161. JPMorgan downgraded Nerdy ( NRDY to Underweight from Neutral without a price target. The company reported Q3 revenue toward the high end of guidance but reduced its Q4 outlook by 23% across revenue at the midpoint and now expects an adjusted EBITDA loss, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Top 5 Initiations:

( with a Buy rating and $15 price target. Lead candidate GEO-CM04S1 is a “potentially best-in-class” COVID-19 prophylactic with potential in both healthy and immunocompromised patients, notes the firm, which attributes $12.25 per share in value to CMO4S1. Roth MKM initiated coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences ( TLSI with a Buy rating and $11 price target. The company’s TriNav catheter significantly improves drug delivery with pressure enabled drug delivery, which is on its way to becoming the standard of care for delivering therapeutics to tumors in the liver, the firm tells investors in a research note.

