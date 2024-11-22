Pinterest call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinterest (PINS) with 38,782 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 35.41%. 11/29 weekly 30.5 calls and 11/29 weekly 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PINS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.