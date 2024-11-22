Pinterest call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinterest (PINS) with 38,782 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 35.41%. 11/29 weekly 30.5 calls and 11/29 weekly 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.