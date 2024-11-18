Pinterest call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinterest (PINS) with 45,395 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 34.76%. Jan-25 40 calls and Jan-25 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 34,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PINS:
- The Crash in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Presents an Opportunity
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Elliott sold Marathon Petroleum during Q3, bought more Southwest
- StockTok: Meta concedes to EU regulators, to face antitrust trial in the U.S.
- Wedbush Upgrades Pinterest Stock (PINS) to Buy after Recent Earnings Selloff
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.