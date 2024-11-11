Pinterest call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinterest (PINS) with 22,641 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 33.95%. Nov-24 30 calls and Nov-24 31 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.42. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

