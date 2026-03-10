Is Pinterest a Buy After a Billionaire Activist Pours $1 Billion Into the Stock?

Key Points

Elliott Investment and billionaire investor Paul Singer just invested an additional $1 billion in Pinterest.

The stock is very cheap and still has good growth opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest ›

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) recently got a huge vote of confidence after activist investor Elliott Investment Management, led by billionaire investor Paul Singer, announced that it would add $1 billion to its stake in the company through a share repurchase plan.

Elliott will purchase $1 billion in convertible senior notes, which Pinterest will then use the proceeds from to repurchase $1 billion worth of its shares through an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement. Elliott's notes will be convertible into stock at $22.72 per share, which is a 30% premium to the stock's price before the announcement. The notes will also pay out 1.75% a year in interest and mature in 2031.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In addition to the ASR, Pinterest plans to buy back another $500 million in shares under a trading plan. In total, the company's board increased its share repurchase authorization to $3.5 billion.

Before its latest investment, Elliott already had nearly $725 million invested in Pinterest, as of the end of the fourth quarter. Excluding exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the stock was its fifth-largest holding. While known as an activist investor, the company appears to continue to support current CEO Bill Ready and the strategy he has embarked on at Pinterest.

Should investors follow Elliott into Pinterest?

Perhaps I'm in the minority with Elliott, but I actually think Bill Ready has done a great job at Pinterest. He has transformed the company from an online vision board into an online shopping discovery destination. He has fully embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to make the platform much more functional, with features like multimodal search, personalized curation, and an AI shopping assistant. Users can also now purchase most items they see without having to leave Pinterest's platform.

The company has also incorporated AI into its Pinterest Performance+ ad suite to help advertisers with bidding, budgeting, and creative to help better target users and improve conversion. Its AI-powered ROAS (return on ad spend) bidding feature, meanwhile, can help advertisers predict when users are likely ready to make big purchases, helping them bid accordingly.

Despite these improvements, Pinterest's stock has struggled. The company is much more tied to large brands than small and medium-sized retailers like Meta Platforms, and as such, its growth has lagged. Given its site, it also has considerable ties to home décor and furnishing, which is an industry that has struggled following the pull-forward in demand from the pandemic. However, Pinterest is still seeing solid revenue growth, including 14% in Q4, and it has been making big strides in international markets, where most of its users reside.

Trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of about 12.5 times based on 2026 analyst estimates and below 10 times based on 2027 estimates, the stock is super cheap with the company still growing its revenue and earnings at a double-digit clip in a tough environment. That makes the stock a buy in my view.

Should you buy stock in Pinterest right now?

Before you buy stock in Pinterest, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pinterest wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Meta Platforms and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.