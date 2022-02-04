Pinterest Adds 5% As Quarterly Revenue Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) shares are rising more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after the social media giant reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter.

While net earnings were down to $174.69 million from $207.84 million adjusted earnings increased to $339.44 million or 49 cents from $294.31 million or 46 cents in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $846.65 million from $705.62 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $25.95, up 5.79 percent from the previous close of $24.51 on a volume of 19,217,980. The shares have traded in a range of $24.01-$89.90 on average volume of 11,212,114 for the last 52-week period.

