Pinterest: Compelling Contrarian Play; Big Question Marks Remain

Pinterest (PINS) stock has been feeling the full force of the latest tech-driven sell-off. With a mixed third quarter that revealed weak guidance and weakness in American MAU (Monthly Active Users) growth, Pinterest has been incredibly difficult to get behind, even after suffering a nearly 60% drop.

With PayPal (PYPL) now out of the running to scoop up Pinterest (at least for now), investors will need to focus on how the company will be able to reverse recent trends, as the stock looks to surrender the remainder of the gains posted in 2020.

Indeed, the tailwinds at Pinterest's back have turned into headwinds, with consumers returning to the physical realm. As Omicron cases pick up, Pinterest may be poised to get a bit of its edge back. Still, the falling knife will likely be hard to catch, as investors turn their back on high-multiple growth stocks in the face of higher rates, especially those that boast weakening fundamentals.

Pinterest Stock: Still Expensive, Given Tough Headwinds Ahead

Even after Pinterest stock's massive fall from glory, its stock is still a tad expensive at 10 times sales. The real risk to PINS stock is if guidance weakens further from here. If it does, a bottom in the name may still be far off. For that reason, I am neutral on Pinterest stock until concerning metrics (slowing U.S. MAU growth) show signs of reversing.

Indeed, flat-to-declining MAUs are not where you want to be with a social-media firm.

As the battle for user engagement takes it to the next level, with virtual worlds and the metaverse on the horizon, the MAU situation could go from bad to worse. Although Pinterest does have a strong management team, the trend is no friend of the image-sharing social platform.

Could Further Revenue Revisions Be in the Cards in 2022?

Currently, management expects the top-line to drop to the "high teens." That's off considerably from the growth experienced high double-digit growth experienced in past quarters (50-80%).

Although Pinterest beat on earnings in the third quarter with EPS of $0.28, beating the analyst consensus of $0.23, almost all of the focus is on what's shaping up to be a brutal fourth quarter.

Top social-media rival Meta Platforms (FB) and its push into digital worlds could draw eyes away from competing social-media platforms like Pinterest.

At the same time, Pinterest is an intriguing up-and-comer for those bullish on the social commerce trend. Despite e-commerce ambitions, though, the company needs to get its U.S. MAUs back on the right track, as it could take a further stride out of Pinterest's step.

The metaverse is coming, and unless the company can continue out-innovating its peers on the AR front, there's a risk that Pinterest could be left behind once the metaverse goes mainstream, possibly in two to three years from now.

Fellow social-media firm Snap (SNAP) and e-commerce behemoth Shopify (SHOP) could become forces to be reckoned with on the AR front once we transition into the metaverse. Although Pinterest has AR innovations of its own, uncertainties relating to the trajectory of MAUs and intensifying competition leave little room for error going into the new year.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ consensus analyst rating, PINS stock comes in as a Buy. Out of 19 analyst ratings, there are 6 Buy recommendations and 13 Hold recommendations.

As for price targets, the average Pinterest price target is $54.28, implying an upside of 43.37%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $42.00 per share to a high of $73.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Pinterest Stock

The bar is set relatively low going into Pinterest's coming fourth quarter. However, until management can grow its userbase at an impressive rate again, I'm not ruling out further downside revisions and a potential queue of analyst price target downgrades.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette doesn't own shares of any mentioned companies at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

