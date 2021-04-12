Markets
PT

Pintec To Acquire Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has agreed to acquire all of the equity interest in Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology Co. Ltd, a securities technology firm based in Shenzhen, China. Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology internally designs and fully implements an end-to-end Broker Supplied System for automatic order matching and execution of securities trading.

PINTEC will issue certain non-voting ordinary shares to Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology Co.'s original shareholders as the consideration for the sale of JST's equity interest. The consideration shares will consist of a fixed base of 38,098,200 shares and an additional maximum of 45,098,200 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular