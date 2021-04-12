Pintec To Acquire Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has agreed to acquire all of the equity interest in Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology Co. Ltd, a securities technology firm based in Shenzhen, China. Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology internally designs and fully implements an end-to-end Broker Supplied System for automatic order matching and execution of securities trading.

PINTEC will issue certain non-voting ordinary shares to Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology Co.'s original shareholders as the consideration for the sale of JST's equity interest. The consideration shares will consist of a fixed base of 38,098,200 shares and an additional maximum of 45,098,200 shares.

