Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd - ADR Shares Close the Day 13.9% Higher - Daily Wrap

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd - ADR (PT) shares closed today 13.9% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 79.5% year-to-date, down 31.2% over the past 12 months, and down 53.2% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.8%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $0.92 and as low as $0.51 this week.
- Shares closed 73.5% below its 52-week high and 97.9% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 61.8% lower than the 10-day average and 46.3% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.8.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 1365.1%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -337.1%
