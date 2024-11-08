Pintec Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Revenue Drop

Pintec Technology Holdings (PT) has released an update.

Pintec Technology Holdings reported a significant 57.5% drop in revenues for the first half of 2024, while gross profit surged by 111.6% due to enhanced operational efficiency and cost optimization. Despite a challenging economic environment in China, the company’s net loss decreased dramatically by 82%, showcasing its resilience and commitment to financial stability. Pintec continues to focus on risk management and financial digitization solutions to navigate uncertain market conditions.

