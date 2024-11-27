News & Insights

Stocks
PNST

Pinstripes price target lowered to $2 from $5 at Oppenheimer

November 27, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner lowered the firm’s price target on Pinstripes (PNST) to $2 from $5 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s business is experiencing above-average volatility, with same-store sales declining -9.4% in Q2 2025 with down high-single trends continuing into fiscal Q3 2025. Given the challenge in predicting near-term forecasts, management decided to remove its fiscal 2025 full-year financial guidance. However, Pinstripes suggested the model is positioned to be solidly EBITDA positive in Q3 2025, says Oppenheimer.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PNST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.