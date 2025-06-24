PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $PNST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS ($PNST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $39,984,000 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.
PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 2,759,932 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,794
- GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 624,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,930
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 622,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,788
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 481,645 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,531
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 455,989 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,479
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 364,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,144
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 313,592 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,868
