$PINS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PINS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,267,900,130 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PINS:
$PINS Insider Trading Activity
$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,280 shares for an estimated $990,867
- WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,629 shares for an estimated $737,071.
- SABRINA ELLIS (Chief Product Officer) sold 22,337 shares for an estimated $697,807
- ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,690 shares for an estimated $240,120.
- GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $177,169.
$PINS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 8,630,521 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $279,369,964
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 7,406,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $239,748,404
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 6,279,182 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $203,257,121
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,752,197 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $153,828,616
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 4,414,964 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $142,912,384
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 3,800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $123,005,999
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,443,489 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $111,465,738
