$PINS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PINS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,267,900,130 of trading volume.

$PINS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PINS:

$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,280 shares for an estimated $990,867

WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,629 shares for an estimated $737,071 .

. SABRINA ELLIS (Chief Product Officer) sold 22,337 shares for an estimated $697,807

ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,690 shares for an estimated $240,120 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $177,169.

$PINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

