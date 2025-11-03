PINS Set to Report Q3 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after the closing bell. The company reported 33 cents per share earnings during the last quarter.

The company is expected to witness top-line expansion year over year, driven by increasing user engagement worldwide. Focus on AI integration and growing popularity among Gen Z users are tailwinds.

Factors at Play

Pinterest is benefiting from healthy demand trends across several demographics in multiple regions. Gen Z, which accounts for more than 50% of the monthly active users, is the fastest-growing, with millennials being the second fastest-growing user segment. Fashion, apparel, beauty and home décor categories are witnessing healthy traction.



In the United States, the company is witnessing solid market traction among the Hispanic community. One in three Hispanic adults uses Pinterest at least once a month, and the number of searches in Spanish has increased 18% year over year in 2025.



During the quarter, Pinterest introduced Top of Search ads and Local Inventory ads. Inventory ads give shoppers an overview of what products are available nearby. This allows advertisers to reach the right audience efficiently. The Top of Search ads help businesses showcase their ad directly within the top 10 search results. These innovative tools are driving the click-through rates and generating more value for advertisers and shoppers.



The company is also able to expand beyond its traditional niche female audience base, as male audience growth accelerates across several categories such as healthcare, fitness, tech and finance.

Overall Expectations

Our estimate for average revenues per user (ARPU) from the United States and Canada is $7.6. Our estimate for Europe’s ARPU is $1.33. Per our estimate, monthly active users (MAUs) from the United States and Canada are expected to reach 103 million in the third quarter. MAUs from Europe are approximated to be 149.4 million. MAUs from the rest of the world are estimated to be 337.7 million.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.04 billion, suggesting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $898 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 40 cents, matching the prior year quarter’s figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinterest this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -4.78%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Pinterest, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pinterest, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is set to release quarterly numbers on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for Workday, Inc. WDAY is +2.94% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov. 25.



The Earnings ESP for Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is +1.43% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov. 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.