Pinning Down Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.2x Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Walmart's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:WMT Price Based on Past Earnings May 17th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Walmart.

Is There Enough Growth For Walmart?

Walmart's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 8.6% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 45% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Walmart's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Walmart's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Walmart that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Walmart, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

