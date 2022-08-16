Pinning Down The Cooper Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:COO) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

It's not a stretch to say that The Cooper Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:COO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 16x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Cooper Companies hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:COO Price Based on Past Earnings August 16th 2022

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Cooper Companies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 60%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 122% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 8.5% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.7% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Cooper Companies is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Cooper Companies currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cooper Companies that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Cooper Companies. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.