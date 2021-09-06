Pinning Down Stepan Company's (NYSE:SCL) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

There wouldn't be many who think Stepan Company's (NYSE:SCL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 18x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Stepan could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

How Is Stepan's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Stepan's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 33% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 52% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 4.4% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Stepan is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Stepan's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Stepan's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Stepan with six simple checks.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

