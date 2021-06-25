Pinning Down Shutterstock, Inc.'s (NYSE:SSTK) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.1x Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Shutterstock as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NYSE:SSTK Price Based on Past Earnings June 25th 2021 free report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 463% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 118% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 2.5% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Shutterstock is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Shutterstock's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Shutterstock currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Shutterstock that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Shutterstock. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

