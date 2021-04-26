Pinning Down Mondelez International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDLZ) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 24x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Mondelez International hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:MDLZ Price Based on Past Earnings April 26th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Mondelez International's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Mondelez International's Growth Trending?

Mondelez International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 8.6% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 33% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.5% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Mondelez International is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Mondelez International's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Mondelez International's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Mondelez International (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Mondelez International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

