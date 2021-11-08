Pinning Down Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

There wouldn't be many who think Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 18x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times have been advantageous for Luxfer Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Luxfer Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 89%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 13% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 0.2% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11%.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Luxfer Holdings' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Luxfer Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Luxfer Holdings that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Luxfer Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

