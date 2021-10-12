Pinning Down Healthcare Services Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HCSG) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HCSG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.2x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Healthcare Services Group as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Healthcare Services Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Healthcare Services Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 11% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 27% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 4.6% per year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Healthcare Services Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Healthcare Services Group's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Healthcare Services Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Healthcare Services Group, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Healthcare Services Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

