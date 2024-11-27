News & Insights

Pinnacle’s Substantial Holder Voting Power Shifts

November 27, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has seen a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, NTQ Pty Ltd and associated entities, with their influence decreasing from 9.702% to 8.15%. This shift highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder interests and voting power in the financial markets, which investors closely monitor for potential impacts on stock performance.

