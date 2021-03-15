Pinnacle West's (PNW) Four Corners Power Plant to Run Seasonally

Pinnacle West Capital’s PNW unit Arizona Public Service Co. (APS), an owner and operator of the Four Corners Power Plant, announced an agreement with plant owners to commence seasonal operations starting the fall of 2023 at the Four Corners Power Plant.



This move will create environmental benefits, reduce operations and maintenance costs and maintain the reliability of its services, primarily during Arizona’s extreme summer months. Under the agreement, one of the two units will operate only throughout the summer season (June-October) when demand is at peak while the other unit will supply energy throughout the year.



The company also announced plans to transfer its share of ownership to Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) in 2024. The other owners of the Four Corner Plants are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Salt River Project (SRP) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP).

Utility’s Sustainability Efforts

At present, the Four Corners Power Plant had trimmed its annual nitrogen oxide emissions by 88% post installing the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) equipment on Unit 4 and Unit 5 in 2018. This deal will decrease the annual carbon emissions by an estimated 20-25% from the current levels. Also, the unit proposed an investment of $144 million to support coal communities including the Navajo Nation.



Prior to this, the unit had issued two requests for proposals to accelerate generation of electricity via clean sources. This includes acquisition of renewable energy and addition of peaking capacity resources as well as installation of more battery energy storage at the two existing APS solar plants.



Pinnacle West continues to focus on enhancing its renewable capacity. Under the Integrated Resource Plan, the company expects to add 2,894 MW of clean energy to its portfolio. In the 2021-2023 time frame, the company will invest $1,112 million in increasing clean power generation.



The utility targets delivering 100% clean carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050, which includes a near-term goal of achieving a resource mix that is 65% clean energy by 2030, with 45% coming from renewable energy. The company is also committed to exit from coal-fired electricity generation by 2031.

Utilities’ Efforts to Move to Clean Energy

Per a recent U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, transition of the utility operators toward clean energy sources is quite evident. Per EIA, electricity generation from renewable energy sources will jump from 20% in 2020 to 21% in 2021 and again to 23% in 2022. The increasing usage of renewable source to generate electricity is prompted by a rise in awareness of the harmful effects of pollution and the application of new technology, which made power generation from renewable sources cheaper and more reliable.



Other utilities like Xcel Energy XEL, Duke Energy DUK and DTE Energy DTE among others also have plans in place to attain net-zero emissions within 2050.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price Performance

In the past month, shares of the company have rallied 3%, outperforming the industry’s 0.6% growth.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Get Free Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.