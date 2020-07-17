Pinnacle West's (PNW) Focus on Renewable Energy Augurs Well

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s PNW focus on expanding its renewable capacity along with its systematic investments positions it well to benefit from the economic improvement in its service territories.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is pegged at $4.80 per share, indicating growth of 0.63% from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 revenues stands at $3.52 billion, suggesting 1.49% growth from the prior-year reported number. Additionally, long-term (three-five years) earnings growth of the company is pegged at 5.18%.



In the past three months, shares of the company have inched up 0.8% against the industry’s decline of 7.3%.





What’s Driving the Stock?



Pinnacle West’s investments in clean power generation, and transmission & distribution lines will help it serve customers efficiently. Improving economic conditions in its service territories are also driving demand.



The company projects capital expenditures of $1,331 million, $1,650 million and $1,725 million for 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. It expects to invest heavily in infrastructure upgrades to cater to its expanding customer base with responsibility and better efficiency.



Apart from growing its utility infrastructure, Pinnacle West continues to focus on enhancing its renewable strength. As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s existing and planned renewable resources amounted to 1,951 megawatt (MW), which includes solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and biogas. Of this portfolio, energies worth 1,864 MW are currently in operation while the same worth 87 MW is under construction. The company plans to invest $1.66 billion in clean generation during the 2020-2022 time period.



Headwinds



However, its progress could be hindered by fluctuations in commodity prices, stringent environmental regulations and unplanned outages in nuclear generation facilities.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked electric utilities are Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP, NextEra Energy NEE and Fortis Inc. FTS, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Korea Electric Power’s 2020 earnings has moved 31.4% north in the past 60 days. The company’s long-term (three-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.



NextEra Energy delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.39%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved 0.4% up in the past 60 days.



Fortis came up with an earnings surprise of 6.28%, on average, in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.