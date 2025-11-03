Pinnacle West Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenues, '25 EPS View Raised

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 by 11.5%. The bottom line also increased 0.6% from $3.37 in the year-ago quarter.

PNW’s Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.82 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion by 5.2%. The top line also increased 2.9% from $1.77 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

PNW’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1.24 billion, up 1.4% year over year. This was due to higher fuel and purchased power expenses.



Operating income totaled $581.8 million, up 6.4% from $547 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $125.2 million, up 13.9% from $109.9 million registered in the prior-year period.

PNW’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $30.9 million compared with $3.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $9.20 billion compared with $8.06 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 totaled $1.33 billion compared with $1.17 billion in the year-ago period.

PNW’s Guidance

The company raised its 2025 consolidated earnings to the range of $4.90-$5.10 per share from the previous range of $4.40-$4.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.56, lower than the company’s guided range.



Management now expects its retail customers to increase by 2-2.5% in 2025.



Pinnacle West plans to invest $8 billion in the 2026-2028 period to further strengthen its operations.



The company expects 2026 consolidated earnings to be in the range of $4.55-$4.75 per share on a weather-normalized basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.66, a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

PNW’s Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

WEC Energy Group WEC reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 5%. The bottom line also increased 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents.



Operating revenues of $2.10 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.0 billion by around 4.9%. The top line also increased 12.9% from $1.86 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 8.3%. The bottom line also increased 55% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's third-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.75 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion by 2.6%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.2 billion.

