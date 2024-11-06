Pinnacle West Third-Quarter Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 by 0.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.50.



Total Revenues of PNW

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.77 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion by 5.2%. The top line also increased 7.9% from $1.64 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

PNW’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1.22 billion, up 8.9% year over year. This was due to higher fuel and purchased power and increased operations and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $547 million, up 5.9% from $516.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $109.9 million, up 13.4% from $96.9 million registered in the prior-year period.

PNW’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $4.96 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $8.06 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $7.54 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 totaled $1.17 billion compared with $0.83 billion recorded a year ago.

PNW’s Guidance

The company raised its 2024 consolidated earnings guidance to $5.00-$5.20 per share compared with the previous projection of $4.60-$4.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.90, lower than the company’s new guided range.



Pinnacle West plans to invest $9.65 billion in the 2024-2027 period to further strengthen its operations.



Management expects its retail customers to increase 1.5-2.5% in 2024 from the 2023 levels.



The company expects 2025 consolidated earnings to be in the range of $4.40-$4.60 per share on a weather-normalized basis.

PNW’s Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

