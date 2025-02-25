Pinnacle West Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported breakeven earnings.



Total Revenues of PNW

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.1 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion by 3.6%. The top line also increased 11.1% from $0.99 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $5.13 billion compared with $4.69 billion last year.

PNW’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1.01 billion, up 10.1% year over year. This was due to higher fuel and purchased power and increased operations and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $84.5 million, up 13.5% from $74.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $107.2 million, up 11.6% from $96.1 million registered in the prior-year period.

PNW’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.84 million compared with $4.96 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of the same date, long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $8.06 billion compared with $7.54 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in 2024 totaled $1.61 billion compared with $1.27 billion recorded last year.

PNW’s Guidance

The company continues to expect its 2025 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.40-$4.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.53, lower than the company’s guided range.



Pinnacle West plans to invest $7.6 billion in the 2025-2027 period to further strengthen its operations.



Management expects its retail customers to increase 1.5-2.5% in 2025.

PNW’s Zacks Rank

