Pinnacle West (PNW) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported fourth-quarter 2023 break-even earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 21 cents.



In 2023, earnings were $4.41, up 3.52% from $4.26 reported in 2022.

Total Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $0.99 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion by 2.2%.



In 2023, total revenues were $4.69 billion, up 8.6% from $4.32 billion reported in 2022.

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $917.2 million, down 5.7% year over year. This was due to a decline in fuel and power purchase costs, offset marginally by higher depreciation and amortization expenses.



Total operational and maintenance expenses were $281.4 million, up 3.6% year over year.



Operating income totaled $74.4 million, up 102.2% from $36.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $96.1 million, up 23.4% from $77.9 million registered in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.95 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $4.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt less current maturities amounted to $7.54 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, lower than $7.74 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in 2023 totaled $1.2 billion compared with $1.24 billion a year ago.

Guidance

PNW expects 2024 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.60-$4.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.75, higher than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



The company plans to invest $7.8 billion in 2023-2026 period to further strengthen its operations.



Management expects its retail customer will increase in the range of 1.5-2.5% in 2024 from 2023 levels.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



