Pinnacle West (PNW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $3.50 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 by 5.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $2.88 per share.

Total Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $1,637.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,541 million by 6.3%. The top line also increased 5.7% from $1,469.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1,121.5 million, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was due to an increase in fuel and power purchase costs, along with higher depreciation and amortization expenses.



Total operational and maintenance expenses were $250 million, down 0.7% year over year.



Operating income totaled $516.3 million, up 23.6% from $417.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $87.8 million, up 38.3% from $63.5 million registered in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.1 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $4.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt less current maturities amounted to $8,164.4 million as of Sep 30, 2023, higher than $7,741.3 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2023 totaled $833.9 million compared with $1,031.9 million a year ago.

Guidance

PNW reaffirmed its 2023 consolidated earnings projection to the range of $4.10-$4.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.24 per share, higher than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



The company expects 2023 adjusted operating and maintenance expenses in the range of $915-$935 million.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

